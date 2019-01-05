- visita il sito internet
- sumo.strobe@gmail.com
- Tel. 3288119276
Venerdì 4 Gennaio Special Guest
Samuel From Subsonica
▼ Maggiori Dettagli ▼
Dalle ore 23.30
Discoteca
☊ Dj Guest Samuel from Subsonica
☊ Dj Sunny
☊ Special Guest
► Bottle Service
Servizio Tavoli solo su prenotazione, seguiranno le formule a pacchetti Bottle Service.
• Bottiglie Standard: Gin, Vodka, Rhum ecc
• Bottiglie Premium: Belvedere, GreyGoose, Champagne
► Prenotazioni
• ✆ SUMO: +39 328 81 19 276
• ✆ PIER: +39 339 2121918
(What’s App Available)
Essaouira
Via Michelangelo 23, 17031
Albenga (SV)
www.essaouira.it #Essaouiraclub #Essa