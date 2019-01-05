IVG.it - Notizie in tempo reale, news a Savona, IVG: cronaca, politica, economia, sport, cultura, spettacolo, eventi ...
Aggiungi un evento
Samuel From Subsonica

04/01 » 05/01/19

EVENTO A PAGAMENTO
: Essaouira Disco Via Michelangelo, 23, Albenga, SV, Italia - Inizio ore 21.00 - Fine ore 5.00

Venerdì 4 Gennaio Special Guest
▼ Maggiori Dettagli ▼

Dalle ore 23.30
Discoteca
☊ Dj Guest Samuel from Subsonica
☊ Dj Sunny
☊ Special Guest

► Bottle Service
Servizio Tavoli solo su prenotazione, seguiranno le formule a pacchetti Bottle Service.
• Bottiglie Standard: Gin, Vodka, Rhum ecc
• Bottiglie Premium: Belvedere, GreyGoose, Champagne

► Prenotazioni
• ✆ SUMO: +39 328 81 19 276
• ✆ PIER: +39 339 2121918
(What’s App Available)

Essaouira
Via Michelangelo 23, 17031
Albenga (SV)
www.essaouira.it #Essaouiraclub #Essa

