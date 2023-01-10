Il bilancio del cortometraggio Ivi Elv a un anno dalle riprese: “Nasce dalla riflessione sulle paure delle persone”

Liguria. “Questo film nasce da una riflessione sulle paure delle persone. Abbiamo tutti timore di qualcosa e lo esterniamo in diverse forme: dalle fobie ai pensieri ossessivi. Ho voluto raccontare una storia, dando una visione lucida su ciò che per me la Paura rappresenta”. Dichiara il regista di IVI ELV è un cortometraggio horror uscito il 1 aprile 2022, scritto e diretto da Luigi Scarpa.

Trama. Un uomo riprende conoscenza in un luogo indefinito e claustrofobico. Stordito e in stato confusionale, inizia a vagare per i bui corridoi, ma un concatenarsi di visioni lo costringeranno a fare i conti con una realtà ben peggiore…

A circa un anno di distanza dall’inizio delle riprese, effettuate a Gioi, piccolo paese e borgo medievale nel cuore del Parco Nazionale del Cilento e Vallo di Diano e a Genova, è oggi possibile fare un bilancio completo: 22 premi vinti, tra selezioni e nomination, su 48 festival nazionali e internazionali conclusi a cui è stato preso, ed è ancora in attesa dell’esito di 38 festival, tutte realtà mondiali del cinema dell’orrore.

Tra i festival più noti, solo per citare alcune realtà cinematografiche riconosciute nell’ambito del cinema di genere a livello mondiale, parliamo del prestigioso Motor City Nightmares International Film Festival, dove gli è stato riconosciuto il premio come best director, il famoso Shockfest dove ha vinto il premio per la miglior fotografia e nominato come best international film, risultati quest’ultimi resi pubblici dal portale Dread Central, una delle massime realtà legate all’horror mondiale, che stabilisce The Best Horror Film Festival in the World.

4 nomination al prestigioso Horrorhound (best editing short, best sound short, best short e Judges Choice), 2 nomination al South African Horrorfest (best editing, best production design), nominato allo Houston Horror Film Festival per la miglior fotografia e al Days of the Dead e al Macabre Faire Film Festival, rispettivamente per la miglior fotografia e miglior colonna sonora.

Selezionato al Freakshow Horror Film Festival, Another Hole in the Head, HorrorFest, Drop Horror Film Festival. In Italia si è aggiudicato il premio della giuria al festival Visioni Notturne e ha vinto il Premio Nottola del prestigioso portale Ore d’Orrore al Terni e Narni Horror Fest.

“This was extremely atmospheric. Through the nicely contrasted splits between the man in black’s present and his flashbacks, the story is delivered very cleverly. There’s a nice balance to him being the pursuer and the pursued and the color choices really complimented this divide.

For me, the most impressive shot of the film was the four hooded figures standing on top of the hill as the camera flew between them. Very easy on the eye!

What I liked most about the film is how it works on two levels. There’s the literal level where a murderer is pursued by the ghost of his victim and where the four hooded figures seem to be spiritual enforcers of the justice he faces. But then there is also a compelling psychological/metaphorical interpretation which is equally appealing in which he is haunted by his own guilt and trapped by the realization of

what he has done. In this interpretation, perhaps the four robed figures represent different elements of his own psyche and self-loathing, stamping and spitting on his grave as he is buried under his own guilt.

It’s a very clever film which has been shot superbly and is very thought provoking. It’s an excellent addition to your already impressive body of work. Well done!”

“I really enjoyed this film and think the acting was superb. the direction and cinematography was excellent! It certainly I look forward to screening 21st October to screen this film. I hope someone from your team can make the viewing? Can you let me know if your planning to attend.”

“Insanely impressive work, again. The suspense and build up in this short is great. Drone work was really impressive, actually the cinematography in general rocked. Really loved the way you showcased the field of depth and broke up the longer shot with the pillars. The shot of the man in black wandering the corridors through the flame was brillant too. I’d be honored to be showcasing your work again this year.”

