Stasera al Circolo ARCI Brixton di Alassio il concerto dei Carcharodon

Stasera, venerdì 16 dicembre, dalle 22 al Circolo ARCI Brixton di via Robutti ad Alassio primo appuntamento di un weekend pazzesco con il concerto MACHO METAL DEI Carcharodon che presenteranno un nuovo album appena uscito!

Carcharodon started their journey as a power trio in 2003, from a concept by the Nattero brothers (Boggio & Pixo). The initial intent was to mix extreme metal with blues and doom/sludge. After tons of demos and EPs the band released a first full length called “Macho Metal” in 2008, which gained the attention of the press for its unique proposal and helped the band start touring across Europe and USA in 2008/2009.

The band eventually hired a second guitarist to enrich the sound spectrum before recording a new full length in 2011/2012, then released by the French label Altsphere Production in 2013. This album, “Roachstomper”, was supported by other gigs across Europe and a USA tour in October 2013.

Carcharodon then recorded a split album (“Pizza Commando”) with the band Southern Drinkstruction in 2014, which was released by Revalve Records. After the recording of this split album Carcharodon got back as a power trio and now is back in 2018 with a new drummer, which helped the band getting back to their roots by recording the best Carcharodon album in ages in terms of songwriting and sound, “Bukkraken”, out for Argonauta Records on Oct 26th.

———————-

INIZIO LIVE ORE 22

INGRESSO GRATUITO CON TESSERA ARCI